Rocky Mountain Power seeks $16M utility rate drop in Wyoming

Rocky Mountain Power has announced that it wants to reduce Wyoming electricity rates by more than $16 million and freeze rates until 2020. Bills for average residential customers will drop about $15 annually if the plan is approved, Rocky Mountain Power said.

