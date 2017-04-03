Obama's land grab in Wyoming killed by appeals court

President Barack Obama's Environmental Protection Agency distinguished itself from the rest of his administration for its hostility to the rule of law, nowhere more outrageously than with a massive land grab in Wyoming. Happily for legal precedent, rural Wyomingites, and new EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, a recent ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver overturned the EPA edict that ignored nearly 115 years of history.

