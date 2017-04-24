Mortimore Lane construction project b...

Mortimore Lane construction project begins; Runners, bikers should avoid area

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: County 10 News

Construction on Mortimore Lane began yesterday, Monday, April 24 and will continue through the summer and possibly into the fall. Fremont County Transportation Superintendent Dave Pendleton explained the project is a complete rebuild of the roadway between the Middle Fork Bridge all the way to Sinks Canyon Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
foresenic PSYCHOLOGIST CLAIMS ON PAPER ANNETTE ... 7 hr NSA 1
dennis p dicample annette marion is a faggie it... Apr 5 COLORADO POLICE S... 1
News Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyom... Apr 3 Cowboy Coal 11
liz and lauren, with dod cpms osd stupid warran... Mar 30 NSA 1
thomas jefferson high school knows the real nam... Mar 30 NSA 1
issue warrant for annette marion liz pendlich e... Mar 30 NSA 1
cert, DRONES, EW, SIGINT, COMMINT YES TRUMP YOU... Mar '17 NSA 1
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,148 • Total comments across all topics: 280,607,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC