Leaders Criticize Wyoming Forest Plan

Plans by the Bridger-Teton National Forest to thin and burn wildlands in northwest Wyoming have drawn objections over a proposal to ban cutting trees and other issues. The Wyoming State Forestry Division and area government leaders have formally objected to prohibiting cutting trees in a proposed Palisades wilderness area abutting the west side of Jackson Hole.

