In Wyoming, LGBTQ advocates #LiveAndLetTutu #WeHaveSissysBack
Sen. Mike Enzi visited Greybull High School for a scheduled Q&A with students in grades 6-12 on April 20. Enzi responded to a question about LGBTQ rights in Wyoming with an anecdote about a man being surprised at the fact that he gets beat up for "wearing a tutu to the bar." For Wyomingites, Enzi's anecdote wasn't random .
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apr 27
|1
|Apr 5
|1
|Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyom...
|Apr 3
|Cowboy Coal
|11
|Mar '17
|1
|Mar '17
|1
|Mar '17
|1
|Mar '17
|1
