In Wyoming, LGBTQ advocates #LiveAndLetTutu #WeHaveSissysBack

Sen. Mike Enzi visited Greybull High School for a scheduled Q&A with students in grades 6-12 on April 20. Enzi responded to a question about LGBTQ rights in Wyoming with an anecdote about a man being surprised at the fact that he gets beat up for "wearing a tutu to the bar." For Wyomingites, Enzi's anecdote wasn't random .

