Former Wyoming doctor denies sexually assaulting patients
The Casper Star-Tribune reports 47-year-old Paul Harnetty appeared in Natrona County District Court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to 10 charges stemming from the alleged assaults in 2014 and 2015. The women say Harnetty, while working as a gynecologist at Community Health Center of Central Wyoming, touched them during exams in ways that made them uncomfortable.
