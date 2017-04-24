Energy unemployment down 85 percent

At this time in 2016, Campbell County was still reeling from a fresh round of coal mine layoffs that left about 500 miners out of work and the local state Department of Workforce Services office overwhelmed with unemployment claims. The county's unemployment rate quickly skyrocketed to more than 9 percent at one point, the highest in Wyoming.

