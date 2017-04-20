Elk foundation awards grant money for Wyoming projects
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has awarded nearly $315,000 in grant money to assist with elk research, habitat enhancement, permanent land protection and improving public access in Wyoming. Grant money will benefit projects and programs in Albany, Big Horn, Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Fremont, Johnson, Hot Springs, Lincoln, Park, Sheridan, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton and Washakie counties.
