Elk foundation awards grant money for Wyoming projects

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has awarded nearly $315,000 in grant money to assist with elk research, habitat enhancement, permanent land protection and improving public access in Wyoming. Grant money will benefit projects and programs in Albany, Big Horn, Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Fremont, Johnson, Hot Springs, Lincoln, Park, Sheridan, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton and Washakie counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.