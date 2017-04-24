DOT Awards $33M Project for Highway 89 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has awarded a $33 million contract for work that will widen and add other improvements to Highway 89 south of Jackson. The Jackson South project, scheduled to begin this summer, is divided into north and south portions.
