Coal Production on the Rise in Wyoming
State figures show coal production in Wyoming has increased by nearly 15 million tons in the first quarter of the year, compared to the same period in 2016. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Wyoming's 18 coal mines produced 80 million tons of coal from January to March this year.
