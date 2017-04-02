Casper's international airport intrig...

Casper's international airport intrigues eclipse chasers

Sunday Apr 2

People and companies from those and 14 other countries have all inquired with the U.S. Customs office in Casper about flying private jets to Natrona County during the eclipse festival in August. Customs and Border Protection officer Dale Leatham said he couldn't provide many details but confirmed he has fielded calls from interested parties around the world.

