Casper man to undergo second mental e...

Casper man to undergo second mental evaluation

Wednesday Apr 12

A Wyoming judge has set an Aug. 7 trial date for a 19-year-old Casper man accused of raping and attempting to murder a 4-year-old girl. In addition, District Judge Thomas Sullins on Tuesday also ordered that Brandtly Bedsaul undergo a second mental evaluation.

