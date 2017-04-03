BP Lower 48 Platinum-Level Sponsor of 2017 Wyoming Women's Antelope Hunt
BP Lower 48, a leading producer of oil and gas, continues platinum-level sponsorship for the 2017 Wyoming Women's Antelope Hunt. BP has supported the hunt and the goals of the Wyoming Women's Foundation since the event's inception in 2013.
