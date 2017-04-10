Adventure lovers invited to answer the "Call of the WY"

The Wyoming Office of Tourism is looking for an adventurer who's ready to leave their regular life behind for six weeks of exploring Wyoming's epic landscapes as part of an experiential "Call of the WY" promotion this summer. Part of the larger national "That's WY" campaign for the Wyoming Office of Tourism, the "Call of the WY" promotion includes a casting call that invites interested adventurers to apply at HGTV.com/CallOfTheWY, where they will be asked to tell WOT about themselves and share why they'd like to spend six weeks under Wyoming's big blue skies as they explore the state's wide-open spaces.

