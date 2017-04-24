A vote is a vote

A vote is a vote

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Gillette News-Record

It was a mistake when former school board chairman David Fall demanded in February that it would take agreement from four school trustees to determine whether something could be added to an agenda. It came after a contentious election and split opinions about decisions by the board to open a second high school and all the amenities, even as school finances were seeing dramatic declines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dennis p dicample annette marion is a faggie it... Apr 5 COLORADO POLICE S... 1
News Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyom... Apr 3 Cowboy Coal 11
liz and lauren, with dod cpms osd stupid warran... Mar 30 NSA 1
thomas jefferson high school knows the real nam... Mar 30 NSA 1
issue warrant for annette marion liz pendlich e... Mar 30 NSA 1
cert, DRONES, EW, SIGINT, COMMINT YES TRUMP YOU... Mar '17 NSA 1
situation board definition, find room, put up ... Mar '17 NSA 1
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,685 • Total comments across all topics: 280,545,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC