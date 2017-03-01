Wyoming woman arrested on suspicion of giving child marijuana candy
A Casper woman has been arrested on suspicion of giving her daughter marijuana candy and having drugs and paraphernalia at her house. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Vanessa Smith was arrested Monday evening when she arrived to pick up her child from her sister's house.
