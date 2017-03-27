Wyoming Population Declines For The F...

Wyoming Population Declines For The First Time In 27 Years

Monday Mar 27

Wyoming's population was estimated as 585,501 in July 2016, according to the US Census Bureau. That represents a 0.2 percent decline from the previous year-or a net outmigration of 1,054 people.

