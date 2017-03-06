Wyoming governor vetoes cuts, warns about K-12 reductions
Gov. Matt Mead says some spending reductions approved by the Legislature would cut too deep and has vetoed part of a supplemental budget bill. Mead mostly kept the bill intact but also raises concern in a letter Thursday to House Speaker Steve Harshman about $20 million in cuts to K-12 education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dennis dicampli annette is trying to do u in., ...
|Jan '17
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus...
|Jan '17
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Wyoming proposal would require utilities to use...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
|Clouds part for commercial solar in Wyoming, to...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|annette marion with group like the cheaters of ...
|Jan '17
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|unPROFESSIONAL, STUPID CADETS, NAVY AND USAF, ARMY
|Jan '17
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|hacking BY THE RUSSIANS, IMPOSSIBLE, FRIENDS NO...
|Jan '17
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC