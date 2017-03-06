Wyoming governor vetoes cuts, warns a...

Wyoming governor vetoes cuts, warns about K-12 reductions

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

Gov. Matt Mead says some spending reductions approved by the Legislature would cut too deep and has vetoed part of a supplemental budget bill. Mead mostly kept the bill intact but also raises concern in a letter Thursday to House Speaker Steve Harshman about $20 million in cuts to K-12 education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dennis dicampli annette is trying to do u in., ... Jan '17 ANNETTE MURDERER 1
News Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus... Jan '17 Please Hug If Lea... 1
News Wyoming proposal would require utilities to use... Jan '17 Solarman 1
News Clouds part for commercial solar in Wyoming, to... Jan '17 Solarman 2
annette marion with group like the cheaters of ... Jan '17 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
unPROFESSIONAL, STUPID CADETS, NAVY AND USAF, ARMY Jan '17 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
hacking BY THE RUSSIANS, IMPOSSIBLE, FRIENDS NO... Jan '17 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,846 • Total comments across all topics: 279,384,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC