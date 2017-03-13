WDH: Zika Virus remains threat for tr...

WDH: Zika Virus remains threat for travelers

Wednesday Mar 15

A Wyoming Department of Health official says Zika virus continues to spread and remains a threat travelers should know about in several countries, including some limited locations in the United States. Clay Van Houten, WDH interim state epidemiologist, said Zika infections have been confirmed in five Wyoming residents over the last year or so who had visited affected countries.

