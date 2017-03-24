UW Board of Trustees gains two new members
An Albany County attorney and a Campbell County pediatrician have been named to the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees. Kermit Brown, of Laramie, and Dr. David Fall, of Gillette, were appointed by Gov. Matt Mead and approved by the Wyoming Senate.
