Troopers Sent to Patrol Teton Pass Truck Traffic
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers will be increasing patrols on Teton Pass near the town of Jackson, in response to a recent increase in reports of tractor trailers violating the seasonal closure. Any tractor trailers illegally accessing Teton Pass will be found in violation of running a road closure and subject to fines.
