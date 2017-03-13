Troopers Sent to Patrol Teton Pass Tr...

Troopers Sent to Patrol Teton Pass Truck Traffic

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers will be increasing patrols on Teton Pass near the town of Jackson, in response to a recent increase in reports of tractor trailers violating the seasonal closure. Any tractor trailers illegally accessing Teton Pass will be found in violation of running a road closure and subject to fines.

