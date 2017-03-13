State DUI Rankings, Indiana ranks #8 ...

State DUI Rankings, Indiana ranks #8 on top 10 best

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: WTCA-AM Plymouth

In an effort to keep Americans safer on the roads this year, BackgroundChecks.org researched state DUI rankings. . The report was released on March 9. BackgroundChecks.org used a combination of CDC, Department of Transportation data, and local state data, to create a comprehensive score for each state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dennis dicampli annette is trying to do u in., ... Jan '17 ANNETTE MURDERER 1
News Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus... Jan '17 Please Hug If Lea... 1
News Wyoming proposal would require utilities to use... Jan '17 Solarman 1
News Clouds part for commercial solar in Wyoming, to... Jan '17 Solarman 2
annette marion with group like the cheaters of ... Jan '17 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
unPROFESSIONAL, STUPID CADETS, NAVY AND USAF, ARMY Jan '17 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
hacking BY THE RUSSIANS, IMPOSSIBLE, FRIENDS NO... Jan '17 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,892 • Total comments across all topics: 279,554,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC