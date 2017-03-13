Scientists discover hydrothermal vents on deep ocean voyage

IMAGE: Crabs inhabit this hydrothermal vent discovered on Pito Seamount in the Pacific Ocean. Shrimp, snails, Pompeii worms, small fish and bacteria also thrive in an environment where water, as hot... view more Two University of Wyoming researchers led a voyage to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean and discovered five previously unknown active hydrothermal vents and a completely new vent site.

