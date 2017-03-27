Schools aim to cut $8.4M next school ...

Schools aim to cut $8.4M next school year

Thursday

It was something of new math Tuesday as Campbell County School District officials presented the sum total of what budget cuts they're looking at next year and some ideas to prepare for the hit. Trustees had been told earlier that they would lose about $6 million in funding next school year.

