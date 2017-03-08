Respiratory virus going around

Respiratory virus going around

An upper respiratory virus is being passed around and medical professional say people come into the hospital everyday with respiratory complaints. The Wyoming Department of Health stated that they think we have reached the peak for flu season this year but it will still be around through the end of March.

