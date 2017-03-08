Penn Treaty liquidation impacts Wyomi...

Penn Treaty liquidation impacts Wyoming policyholders

The Department of Insurance says Penn Treaty and American Network Insurance Company has been placed into liquidation due to financial trouble. The Pennsylvania company offered long term care policies to people nationwide including nursing home care, adult day care, and home health care for those 65 and older or with a chronic condition.

