One year in, gardening project on the reservation going strong
A study evaluating the health impacts of food gardens with Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho families is under way, and the first wave of 18 families joined the project in February 2016 starting with 59 family members. Ten of the families were randomized to start gardening right way with support from Blue Mountain Associates , a tribal-led organization.
