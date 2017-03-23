National Push for Speed Limit Increas...

National Push for Speed Limit Increase a Bad Idea

Some want a speed limit increase when there's more distracted driving, texting on roads than ever - and vital safety cushions to prevent a car crash are diminished Lawmakers who are pushing for speed limit increases nationwide aren't listening to the research about how dangerous this is - as the combination of speed and distracted driving means more deaths on the road. In 2015, alone, Montana, Nevada, South Dakota and Wyoming increased their speed limits to 80 mph and Washington's went up to 75 mph, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures .

Wyoming Discussions

