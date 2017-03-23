Most Wyoming counties experienced pop...

Most Wyoming counties experienced population declines in 2016

Wyoming's total resident population contracted to 585,501 in July 2016, according to estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The annual decrease from July 2015 was 1,054 persons, or 0.2 percent, the first decline since 1990.

