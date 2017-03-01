Last-minute deal sends Wyoming educat...

Last-minute deal sends Wyoming education cuts to governor

Jackson Hole News And Guide

A compromise reached in the final hours of the legislative session Friday cleared the way for lawmakers to approve an education finance bill containing spending cuts but no taxes. Fixing an education funding shortfall on track to top $380 million a year was one of Gov. Matt Mead's top hopes for the eight-week session.

