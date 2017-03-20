Landslide fracturing US 89/26 south of Jackson

The Wyoming Department of Transportation was able to reopen a stretch of the road in the Snake River Canyon over the weekend by building a temporary lane, but speeds are still reduced. The road was closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 3 p.m. Saturday while crews built the temporary lane by filling a drainage ditch with dirt, topping it with reinforcing grid and gravel and then road base.

