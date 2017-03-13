Hypothermia caused death of Powell man

Hypothermia caused death of Powell man

Monday Mar 13 Read more: KFBB

The Park County Sheriff's Office says a 61-year-old Powell Tribune reporter whose body was found over the weekend in northern Wyoming died of hypothermia. Gibson "Gib" Mathers, of Powell, was found Saturday by a local man riding a horse in the area about 2 miles south of U.S. Highway 14/16/20.

