House, Senate compromise on school funding cuts

The Wyoming House wanted to solve the issue with moderate cuts, taxes and using internal state funds to help schools. The two groups ultimately decided on an amended version of House Bill 236 that will cut $34 million statewide from school funding come July 1. That, combined with $600,000 in cutbacks already planned for 2018, could cost Campbell County School District about $3.2 million in funding.

