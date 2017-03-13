Governor Mead names Wyoming Tourism B...

Governor Mead names Wyoming Tourism Board appointments

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: KGWN

The Wyoming Office of Tourism is pleased to announce that Governor Mead recently appointed James Waldrop, Mary Hill, Angie Guyon and Larry Lloyd to the Wyoming Tourism Board. Waldrop is a reappointment, while Hill, Guyon and Lloyd are new appointments to the board.

