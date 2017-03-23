Governor invites people to participat...

Governor invites people to participate in Wyoming's Top 100 shooting competition

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: KGWN

In August of this year, Governor Matt Mead will announce the winners of the "Wyoming Top 100" shooters competition as part of a larger effort to promote shooting sports across Wyoming. The amateur level competition is open to all shooters.

