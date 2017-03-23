Governor invites people to participate in Wyoming's Top 100 shooting competition
In August of this year, Governor Matt Mead will announce the winners of the "Wyoming Top 100" shooters competition as part of a larger effort to promote shooting sports across Wyoming. The amateur level competition is open to all shooters.
