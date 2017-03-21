Flooding possible as temperatures rise
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , mountain snowpack and associated snow water equivalents across central and western Wyoming continued to be much higher than average by the middle of March. The latest data from NOAA states that basins across Wyoming were above average with the highest being across the Win and Upper Green Basins which are at 170 to 180 percent of median.
