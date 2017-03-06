Federal appeals court orders gray wol...

Federal appeals court orders gray wolves removed from endangered species list

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Jurist

Once nearly extinct, the gray wolf population has made a recovery such that it no longer meets the requirement to be considered endangered in Wyoming. The Secretary, with promises from Wyoming to maintain at least 10 breeding pairs and 100 total gray wolves in the state, sought to remove the animal from the list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dennis dicampli annette is trying to do u in., ... Jan '17 ANNETTE MURDERER 1
News Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus... Jan '17 Please Hug If Lea... 1
News Wyoming proposal would require utilities to use... Jan '17 Solarman 1
News Clouds part for commercial solar in Wyoming, to... Jan '17 Solarman 2
annette marion with group like the cheaters of ... Jan '17 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
unPROFESSIONAL, STUPID CADETS, NAVY AND USAF, ARMY Jan '17 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
hacking BY THE RUSSIANS, IMPOSSIBLE, FRIENDS NO... Jan '17 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,755 • Total comments across all topics: 279,396,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC