Court decides to censure, not remove anti-gay marriage judge

In this Oct. 21, 2014, file photo, Marvin Witt, left, and Mike Romero are married by nondenominational chaplain Pamela RW Kandt in downtown Casper, Wyo. The Wyoming Supreme Court has decided to censure but not remove a Pinedale judge who says her religious beliefs prevent her from presiding over same-sex marriages.

