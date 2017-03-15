Congressman Cheney statement on Fontenelle Dam Expansion Passage
"Additional water...will mean more opportunity for potential growth in jobs and the economy in Lincoln County..." Congressman Liz Cheney Washington, D.C.- Congressman Liz Cheney released the following statement after the U.S. House passed legislation to approve expansion of the water storage at the Bureau of Reclamation's Fontenelle Reservoir in Lincoln County, Wyoming. "After years of requests and endless D.C. red tape, I am happy to see this bill heading to the Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Valley Independent.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dennis dicampli annette is trying to do u in., ...
|Jan '17
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus...
|Jan '17
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Wyoming proposal would require utilities to use...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
|Clouds part for commercial solar in Wyoming, to...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|annette marion with group like the cheaters of ...
|Jan '17
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|unPROFESSIONAL, STUPID CADETS, NAVY AND USAF, ARMY
|Jan '17
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|hacking BY THE RUSSIANS, IMPOSSIBLE, FRIENDS NO...
|Jan '17
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC