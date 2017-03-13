Calling it 'murky,' Mead vetoes government-meetings gun bill
Gov. Matt Mead vetoed a bill Wednesday that would have allowed people to carry concealed firearms into government meetings and signed another that will allow teachers and other school officials to carry guns at school. The guns-in-meetings bill is "murky" and could have allowed concealed weapons into local government meetings but not state legislative meetings, Mead wrote in his veto message.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson Hole News And Guide.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dennis dicampli annette is trying to do u in., ...
|Jan '17
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus...
|Jan '17
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Wyoming proposal would require utilities to use...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
|Clouds part for commercial solar in Wyoming, to...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|annette marion with group like the cheaters of ...
|Jan '17
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|unPROFESSIONAL, STUPID CADETS, NAVY AND USAF, ARMY
|Jan '17
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|hacking BY THE RUSSIANS, IMPOSSIBLE, FRIENDS NO...
|Jan '17
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC