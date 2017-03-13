Calling it 'murky,' Mead vetoes gover...

Calling it 'murky,' Mead vetoes government-meetings gun bill

Gov. Matt Mead vetoed a bill Wednesday that would have allowed people to carry concealed firearms into government meetings and signed another that will allow teachers and other school officials to carry guns at school. The guns-in-meetings bill is "murky" and could have allowed concealed weapons into local government meetings but not state legislative meetings, Mead wrote in his veto message.

