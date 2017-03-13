BLM plans removal of 1,000 wild horses from southwest Wyoming
The Bureau of Land Management has proposed removing about 1,000 wild horses from southwest Wyoming, reports the Casper Star Tribune. The BLM plans to remove 210 horses from Adobe Town, 584 from Salt Wells Creek and 235 from Great Divide Basin.
