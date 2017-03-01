Bighorn sheep transplanted in Wyoming

Bighorn sheep transplanted in Wyoming

State game managers transplanted about two dozen bighorn sheep from the Lovell area in northern Wyoming to near Rawlins in the south-central part of the state. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department captured the sheep in the Devil's Canyon area and transplanted them last month to the Ferris-Seminoe area.

