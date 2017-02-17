Wyoming Youth of the Year to be annou...

Wyoming Youth of the Year to be announced

Monday Feb 13 Read more: KGWN

The Wyoming Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs will host a competition in which one teen member will be named the Wyoming Youth of the Year. Wyoming teens will be judged by state community leaders on their character, contributions to their families and communities, poise and public speaking ability as well as how well they have handled personal challenges and obstacles.

