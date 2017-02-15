Wyoming Wildlife Struggling Amid Harsh Winter Conditions
Wyoming's wild animals are facing more struggles than normal this winter due to heavy snowfall, strong winds and harsh temperatures, particularly in the west region of the state. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Brian Nesvik with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department says fawn survival in the Jackson area will be lower than in recent years.
