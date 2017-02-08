Wyoming lawmakers propose major study of Interstate 80
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that the Wyoming Senate on Monday approved a bill that would require the Wyoming Department of Transportation to conduct a study of I-80 across the state and create a master project plan for the highway. The study would include information on traffic leads, areas that are prone to closures and crashes, and how self-driving cars could affect the road.
