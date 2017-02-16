Wyoming Junior Colleges to raise tuit...

Wyoming Junior Colleges to raise tuition rates

Wyoming students attending community colleges across the state will see an increase in cost per credit hour as officials are trying to keep education affordable in the face of heavy budget cuts, reports the Casper Star Tribune. The Wyoming Community College Commission imposed a $5 per credit hour increase which will take effect for at least the next two academic years.

