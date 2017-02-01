WYDOT Triggers Avalanche
Following an avalanche that closed both lanes of Highway 89 early Wednesday morning, Wyoming Department of Transportation avalanche technicians Jamie Yount and Brian Gorsage triggered a slide to clear the upper reaches of the East Gros Ventre Butte slide path using two explosive charges on Wednesday afternoon.
