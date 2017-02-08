WYDOT Director testifies in DC on rur...

WYDOT Director testifies in DC on rural infrastucture

U.S. Senator John Barrasso , chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works , welcomed Wyoming's own William "Bill" T. Panos to the committee on Wednesday morning. Mr. Panos is the director for the Wyoming Department of Transportation and was testifying before the committee at an oversight hearing on "Modernizing our Nation's Infrastructure."

