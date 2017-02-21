Smile patrol
Ada Harmon, 6, is all smiles after Sheila Hartford hands her a bag of freshly baked cookies. Hartford and Primrose Retirement Community residents handed out cookies and gift cards at Gillette College on Friday afternoon as part of Random Act of Kindness Week.
