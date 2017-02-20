Savari selected as major V2X technology provider for USDOT's connected vehicle roll-out in Tampa
The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority and the partnering integrator company Brandmotion have selected Savari Inc. to equip the majority of vehicles with its V2X connected car technology for the USDOT connected vehicle roll-out in Tampa . Tampa becomes the first city to feature Savari's innovative and life-saving connected car technology following the US Department of Transportation's new rule for car-to-car communications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Car Congress.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dennis dicampli annette is trying to do u in., ...
|Jan 30
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus...
|Jan 28
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Wyoming proposal would require utilities to use...
|Jan 25
|Solarman
|1
|Clouds part for commercial solar in Wyoming, to...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|annette marion with group like the cheaters of ...
|Jan '17
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|unPROFESSIONAL, STUPID CADETS, NAVY AND USAF, ARMY
|Jan '17
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|hacking BY THE RUSSIANS, IMPOSSIBLE, FRIENDS NO...
|Jan '17
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC