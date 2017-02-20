Savari selected as major V2X technology provider for USDOT's connected vehicle roll-out in Tampa

The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority and the partnering integrator company Brandmotion have selected Savari Inc. to equip the majority of vehicles with its V2X connected car technology for the USDOT connected vehicle roll-out in Tampa . Tampa becomes the first city to feature Savari's innovative and life-saving connected car technology following the US Department of Transportation's new rule for car-to-car communications.

