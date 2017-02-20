Savari selected as major V2X technolo...

Savari selected as major V2X technology provider for USDOT's connected vehicle roll-out in Tampa

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Green Car Congress

The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority and the partnering integrator company Brandmotion have selected Savari Inc. to equip the majority of vehicles with its V2X connected car technology for the USDOT connected vehicle roll-out in Tampa . Tampa becomes the first city to feature Savari's innovative and life-saving connected car technology following the US Department of Transportation's new rule for car-to-car communications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Car Congress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dennis dicampli annette is trying to do u in., ... Jan 30 ANNETTE MURDERER 1
News Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus... Jan 28 Please Hug If Lea... 1
News Wyoming proposal would require utilities to use... Jan 25 Solarman 1
News Clouds part for commercial solar in Wyoming, to... Jan '17 Solarman 2
annette marion with group like the cheaters of ... Jan '17 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
unPROFESSIONAL, STUPID CADETS, NAVY AND USAF, ARMY Jan '17 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
hacking BY THE RUSSIANS, IMPOSSIBLE, FRIENDS NO... Jan '17 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,596 • Total comments across all topics: 279,062,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC